ATTLEBORO -- The city health department will be giving flu shots by appointment only this season due to COVID-19.
Flu vaccine will be given to those 6 months or older at the department, which is on the second floor of city hall, 77 Park St.
There is only a small amount of FluMist (nasal formulation) left in inventory for healthy individuals 2 to 18 years old, and a small amount of FluBlok for individuals with severe egg allergies who are 18 and older. The health department does not have any high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and older.
Anyone receiving the flu vaccine for the first time will be asked to stay for observation for 10 to 15 minutes. To help clinic staff, wear loose clothing or short sleeves to provide easy access to your arm.
Call Judy Mendes at 508-223-2222, ext. 3244 or email healthnurse2@cityofattleboro.us to schedule an appointment.
Vaccine forms can be picked up in the health department if you do not have a printer or can be emailed. Paperwork must be completed prior to the appointment.
Flu vaccine is also available across the state at other locations, including health care provider offices, pharmacies, school and workplace vaccination clinics, and flu vaccine clinics sponsored by local boards of health. A list of flu vaccine availability, based on zip code, can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org/.
Annual flu vaccination is highly recommended throughout the season. Other measures, such as good hand washing, proper cough etiquette and staying home when ill, are also crucial in preventing disease spread, health officials say.
