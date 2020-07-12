ATTLEBORO — A virtual discussion on racism and anti-racism centered on the ideas of Ibram X. Kendi as expressed in his books, “Stamped From the Beginning” and “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
The Rev. Cheryl Harris will moderate a large group discussion via the online platform Zoom to be followed by small group discussions led by trained facilitators.
Harris is the pastor of the First Baptist Church and a seasoned consultant, executive coach, manager and workshop facilitator with more than 25 years of business experience in diverse environments, according to a press release from Attleboro Public Library, one of the event’s sponsors.
Participants will be given a list of resources, including articles, websites and short videos, to review before the discussion.
“Dialogues, between white, Black, and all persons of color, about racism and anti-racism are much needed,” Harris said. “When we listen to one another and are open to consider each other’s perspectives, transformation can take place.”
Organizers include the library, Attleboro Public Schools, Be Heard, Greater Attleboro Interfaith Network, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Attleboro Council on Human Rights, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro and City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone.
Registration is required and can be done online using the “Calendar of Events” link on the library homepage: attleborolibrary.org. Or call 508-222-0157 for assistance.
Registrants will be provided with the Zoom meeting info prior to the event.
