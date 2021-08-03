ATTLEBORO — A new downtown health center is offering free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Manet Community Health Center, 8 North Main St., is offering vaccines from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays starting this week.
The vaccines are available to anyone in the community.
“In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, we feel a sense of urgency to get ahead of this and help to stop the spread of infections within the community,” said Manet’s deputy medical director, Bill Brandon, who oversees Manet’s Attleboro and Taunton practices.
Manet is an independent, federally qualified health center that serves patients of all ages from the South Shore and southeastern Massachusetts. It does so regardless of financial circumstance or health insurance coverage status. Its Attleboro site opened July 19.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 508-205-4600.
