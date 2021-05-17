ATTLEBORO — It was March 15, 2020, when Gov. Charlie Baker closed all schools for three weeks to help control the coronavirus, which was running rampant and creating chaos throughout the state.
Those three weeks turned into five and then the five turned into 14, which went to the end of the 2020 school year.
In September, Attleboro schools opened in a hybrid format where students learned in-school learning two days a week and remotely three days a week, with an option to be fully virtual.
All told, it’s been 430 days, 61.4 weeks and 14 months since the last regular full day of classes at Attleboro High School on March 13, 2020.
But the first day of the first full week finally came on Monday when the sky was blue, the air was warm and the students were greeted with the Blue Bombardiers fight song played by the school’s marching band.
The fight is not over, but the end is near, much nearer than it was 14 months ago.
High school students are the last to return to full time in-school learning after the elementary students returned on April 5 and middle school students returned on April 26.
Baker ordered all high schools back to full time on Monday. Some, like Norton High School, returned ahead of that schedule.
It was a “smooth return” Principal Bill Runey said in an email to The Sun Chronicle, noting the uplifting effect of the band music.
“Thank you to the marching band for bringing us a dose of Blue pride and adding to the positive energy this morning,” he said.
A virtual assembly was held first thing to welcome everyone, set expectations and show appreciation for the staff, he said.
It especially welcomed seniors who spent a part of their junior year and most of their senior year out of school.
The Class of 2020 did not get to finish their school year in the company of classmates, but the Class of 2021 will, although it has been anything but a normal senior year.
“Seniors, I’m so happy that your last two weeks will be somewhat normal” Runey told them.
And for the freshman, they’ll get a taste, brief as it is, “of a somewhat normal high school experience.”
And for those in between, life as it was once known has been restored, more or less.
“Everyone gets a chance to see friends that they may not have had class with in over a year,” Runey said.
The truncated year will end on June 16.
And next year, the last for the current Attleboro High School with the new one slated to open in September 2022, should be a normal one, if crushing the virus with vaccine goes as expected.
The virtual assembly included the first lesson of the return.
“I know school can be difficult sometimes, but I hope these past 14 months have shown that we shouldn’t take the simple things for granted,” Runey told his charges. “I know it has given me great perspective personally.”
He said everyone should follow two important tenets of Blue Pride, “personal responsibility and respect,” to make the rest of the year go well.
“We will get through this together if everyone cooperates,” he said. “The year has been tough for everyone, but in order for the last month to be successful, everyone needs to treat everyone in the building with respect.”
He urged students to work hard for the last month so the summer can be enjoyed.
“It is important you end the year by finishing strong academically,” he said. “Grades and attendance are real things this year. You don’t want to have to worry about summer school. You deserve a break.”
Runey also went over safety rules still in effect and ended the assembly with a round of applause for the staff.
