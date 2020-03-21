ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro High School student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement by Principal Bill Runey.
The statement, which was approved by school officials, city public health officials and Mayor Paul Heroux, said a state epidemiologist determined the 18-year-old student did not have symptoms prior to March 13, the date schools were shutdown because of the pandemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all schools closed for at least three weeks to try to stem the spread of the virus that has killed thousands globally. As of Saturday, the state Department of Public Health reported there are 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Massachusetts.
Health officials are trying to identify and communicate with anyone who has come in close contact with the afflicted student.
The statement said medical privacy laws prevent officials from disclosing personal information about the student, such as his or her identity and medical condition.
Runey's statement was posted on social media and sent to parents.
Meanwhile, in neighboring North Attleboro, Public Health Nurse Anne Marie Fleming said three people there have tested positive for the virus and that several more are awaiting test results.
She also said she could not release any information about the three people.
It has been previously reported that two residents of The Branches of North Attleboro, an assisted living facility, have tested positive, and at least nine other residents and nine employees may have been exposed.
Heroux said city officials will continue to keep the community informed of about the progression of the virus.
The school department announced last week that a Coelho Middle School student who had been under quarantine had tested negative for the virus. The Facebook post announcing the report stated the schools will continue to communicate to the school community any future positive test results, but not quarantines or pending results.
Runey's statement also contained advice health officials have been emphasizing for weeks, namely that people should practice social distancing by avoiding crowds, not shaking hands or hugging, and not standing within six feet of others.
People should also wash their hands frequently and cover their mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.