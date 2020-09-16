ATTLEBORO -- A student at Attleboro High School has tested positive for coronavirus, which has led to the mandatory quarantine of 30 students.
The student attended school the first day of classes Monday, and school officials notified families of the positive case in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"This unacceptable outcome was caused by delays in the reporting timeline, not a breakdown in our safety protocols," Superintendent David Sawyer said.
School officials learned of the positive case Tuesday.
"There was no way we could have prevented this from occurring,” Principal Bill Runey said.
“This was not a result of a breakdown in our safety protocols, which are designed to prevent or limit the spread of the virus,” Runey said. “Our precautions are in place to protect everyone when there is exposure. If they were successful, there will not be further spread traceable to this specific case.”
The student didn't attend school Tuesday, and 30 students were identified by school nurses as close contacts with that student and were told to quarantine for 14 days as state and federal guidelines recommend.
"If you were not contacted, your student was not impacted by this event. This includes students at other schools," Sawyer said in an email to parents.
School began Monday for city students, with a rotating mix of in-school and at-home learning as is the case with most other school systems.
Other school systems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have had students come down with the virus since school started, but this is believed to be the first reported case in the Attleboro area.
