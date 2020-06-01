ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High School will stick to its plan for a “drive-up” graduation later this month after officials determined the state’s social distancing guidelines for commencement ceremonies left no other choice.
Principal Bill Runey said the school’s graduation working group had reexamined the plans for the June 11 ceremony in light of the state guidelines released in late May that, he said, “gave us pause.”
Runey acknowledged that everyone would have preferred something closer to a traditional ceremony and expressed regret that wouldn’t be possible. Last month the working group — which includes seniors, parents, community members as well as school staff — reached a reluctant consensus on the “drive-up” model.
After driving up in their cars, all seniors will have the chance to ascend to the stage on campus, have their names called while receiving their diplomas, and have a photo taken for posterity. At a meeting in May, the school committee approved the drive-up ceremony for Thursday, June 11, at 5 p.m. with rain dates of June 12 and June 15.
After looking anew at the state’s newly published guidelines, Runey said, the working group determined there was no practical way to apply them to Attleboro High and its 400 graduates.
“The new regulations from the state may benefit smaller schools, but they do not make an outdoor ceremony feasible for AHS,” Runey said in an email.
To meet the state’s social distancing guidelines, which call for graduates as well as audience members to be 6 feet apart, the school would be able to distribute only 357 tickets, by lottery. That would mean 43 graduates would not get a single ticket. In addition, those who did win a ticket in the lottery would be forced to choose between parents or guardians.
“Spectators in other areas can’t be accommodated in accordance with the guidelines. The seniors on the committee and the senior parents all agree that every graduate should be represented by at least one family member,” Runey said. “Now that we have a firm plan, we will put together a comprehensive set of guidelines to share with you in advance of our June 11 graduation ceremony.”
On Friday, which would have been graduation day for members of Attleboro High Class of 2020, seniors decked out in their blue caps and gowns were treated to a police-led parade through the city from the high school campus to other city schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.