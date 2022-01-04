ATTLEBORO — “Deferring to the power of the pandemic,” as put by master of ceremonies the Rev. Cheryl Harris, the inauguration of 23 of 24 city officials was quiet but dignified on Tuesday night.
Usually there’s a crowd of 200 to 300 or more in Bray Auditorium at Attleboro High School, but concerns about spreading coronavirus restricted participants to the elected officials and those participating in the ceremonies.
They included Harris; members of the city’s Youth Commission; School Superintendent David Sawyer, who welcomed the crowd, such as it was; Election Commissioner Michael Murphy, who certified the election results; and Miriam Belli, who sang the national anthem.
Mayor Paul Heroux administered the oaths of office to 22 of the 23 other officials prior to the official ceremony.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sara-Lynn Reynolds was ill and could not participate.
Heroux took the oath earlier in the day. It was administered by Marianne Staples the Town Clerk of Mansfield who also holds the title of “commissioner to qualify,” which means she is authorized to administer oaths of office to officials such as mayors.
Heroux had hoped the youth commissioners could administer the actual oaths, but there was not enough time to qualify them, so he took on the task prior to the official ceremonies and the youth commissioners administered ceremonial oaths of office on stage and before the DoubleACS cameras.
In his third and final inaugural address, Heroux outlined his accomplishments and those projects he hoped to accomplish such as providing the school department with $3 million over the net school spending requirement, building a performance pavilion in Highland Park, the development of an environmental master plan and a continuing effort to support and supply all city departments to the extent possible.
And, he added, “One of the biggest most challenging things we can do is to try to restore the faith many people have lost in government.”
“A lot of people don’t trust government,” Heroux said. “They assume the worst. Too many people are more critical of their government than they are about their assumptions about government.”
The mayor said the most “important elements” to restore that faith are “transparency, explaining why, listening, and being honest.”
“If the elected official is not honest, he or she is worthless,” he said. “And if an elected official doesn’t listen, he or she is going to make significant mistakes.”
Heroux also had a message for those that did not vote for him.
“In my remaining time, one request that I have for people who don’t like something they hear about me, ask me why I did what I did,” he said. “There is a reason for everything, and I never make decisions alone.”
He repeated that this is his final term as mayor and he’s hopeful that even those who did not support him will benefit.
Youth Commissioners taking part in the ceremonies included Sarah Ribiero, who administered the oath of office to new City Clerk Kate Jackson and Heroux; Laura Santoro, who administered the oath to City Collector Zaida Keefer; and Emily Olson, who administered it to City Treasurer Laura Gignac.
Ryan DiLisio, the son of at-large councilor Jay DiLisio, administered the oath of office to at-large councilors and ward councilors.
Jack Bennet administered the oath of office to at-large school committee members and Laura Santoro administered it to the ward school committee members.
In a council meeting immediately after the ceremonies, Jay DiLisio was elected president on an 8-2 vote and Todd Kobus was elected vice president on a 7-3 vote.
In a school committee meeting prior to the ceremonies, Steve Withers Jr. was re-elected chairman, Rob Geddes was re-elected vice chairman and Bill Larson was re-elected secretary.
