ATTLEBORO -- Get your books and other library items this week as the Attleboro Public Library is slated to be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's as a precaution to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
The library is scheduled to be closed Christmas Eve until Monday, Jan. 3, under orders by Mayor Paul Heroux. The mayor said it's part of a move to hold down virus case numbers over the holidays.
"Along with all city departments, our collective goal is to minimize person to person contact, and to bolster community mitigation of COVID-19 after the holiday," library officials said in their monthly newsletter. "We recommend stocking up on the titles you and your loved ones will use during the holiday break as quickly as possible."
The library is open this week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, and from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
While the library building is closed to the public next week, there will be limited curbside pickup, depending on adequate staffing, and library personnel will be answering phone calls and responding to emails.
Call 508-222-0157, or email apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org for children's needs.
Also, visit the library's virtual services and digital collection at attleborolibrary.org.
