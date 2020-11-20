ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Public Library is closed except for curbside pickup through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns.
After Nov. 25 it will be closed completely until Dec. 7.
“We have closed our building as a precautionary measure due to rising COVID exposures within our staff bubble,” library director Christine Johnson said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
City Hall will also be closed to the public during that time, but workers deemed “essential” will still be performing their jobs.
On Wednesday, Mayor Paul Heroux said there were 10 positive cases among city employees in nine departments with another nine cases possible.
Johnson said curbside delivery of library materials will be available at the following times through Nov. 25:
Saturday, Nov. 21; Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Patrons may show up during one of the above times and call from the parking lot to request “on-demand” curbside delivery service, Johnson said.
Walk-up service is also available during these times.
The outdoor book drop may be used to return all items including CDs, DVDs and “hotspots.”
Staff can accept at the library entrance any returns that will not fit in the drop slot.
The Dec. 7 reopening date may change, so Johnson advised patrons to monitor Facebook, visit the library’s website at https://attleborolibrary.org/ or go to Instagram @attleborolibrary for updates.
While the library is closed, the outdoor book return will also be locked and no returns will be accepted.
All due dates will be extended to Dec. 15 and all fines will be waived.
To make a request or schedule a pickup, call 508-222-0157 or send an email to apl_ref@sailsinc.org.
To contact the youth services staff, email attleborokids@sailsinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.