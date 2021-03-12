ATTLEBORO — Last spring many things were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This spring they’re coming back, and one of them is the Literacy Center’s International Tasting event.
“We were devastated to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 crisis,” the center said in a news release. “But this year, we are back! In partnership with our friends at New Hope, we are excited to hold our annual food and beverage tasting remotely to help support to our friends in the restaurant community during this challenging economic time.”
Those who want to participate must purchase an International Tasting Passport on the event website https://www.internationaltasting.org/ and then order food or services from the participating businesses.
The event runs from March 15 through April 15.
The passports are $20 each.
Proceeds from the sale of the passports go toward supporting the missions of The Literacy Center and New Hope.
“Food orders will help keep our vital restaurants alive during this incredibly challenging time,” the press release said.
“Great prizes can be won along the way.”
Every participant who purchases an International Tasting Passport will be automatically entered to win a weekly drawing for raffle prizes and gift cards, in addition to being eligible to win the grand prizes.
