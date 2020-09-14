ATTLEBORO — Officials will be loosening restrictions put in place at city hall to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The new rules begin Sept. 28, Mayor Paul Heroux said after consulting with the health department.
He said the use of “ambassadors” to check people in and out of city hall will be discontinued.
“On this date we will transition to monitoring visitors ourselves,” he said in a news release. “The main change is that rather than signing in at the main door, we are having people sign in at the different departments. Keeping track of visitor information is per the governor’s order for contract tracing purposes due to the pandemic.”
City hall hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Park Street entrance will be locked and social distancing markers on floors will be increased.
A cleaning company will continue to scour common areas once a week, while the city hall custodian will clean countertops periodically every day, Heroux said.
He said residents should contact city hall by email or telephone whenever possible to avoid coming to the building and to use the lock box at the Pine Street entrance to pay bills.
