ATTLEBORO -- The children of a city resident have a little less to worry about when it comes to paying for college.
On Thursday, State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Leo Costinos of Attleboro is the third $1 million winner in the state’s VaxMillions Giveaway.
Costinos said he plans to use the money "to support his children's college plans," according to a news release from Goldberg.
The lottery is open to any Massachusetts resident 18 and older who is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
It was started to encourage more to become vaccinated.
Costinos is a controller at a financial firm and said he got vaccinated “to protect himself, his family and his community.”
The winner of this week’s $300,000 college scholarship is Lilla Eliet of Reading.
That lottery is open to any vaccinated Massachusetts resident age 12-17.
There are two more VaxMillions drawings to be held and the deadline to enter for the next one is Thursday, Aug. 12.
The deadline for the last one is Aug. 19.
Dates of the drawings are Aug. 16 and Aug. 23, respectively.
To date, over 2.5 million people have signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway, including 2.3 million residents 18 and older, and over 163,000 residents ages 12-17.
Since the program was announced on June 15, over 270,000 residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine, and over 398,000 residents have become fully vaccinated.
To enter go to
For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during these hours:
Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.