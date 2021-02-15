ATTLEBORO — With at least 1,272 doses of coronavirus vaccine wasted in Massachusetts since the rollout began, one more might have been dumped.
But instead, it went into the arm of Mayor Paul Heroux, who was confronted with a “use it or lose it” situation last month.
Heroux, who was not eligible for the vaccine and described himself as “a healthy 44-year-old,” acknowledged Monday that he was vaccinated at a clinic run for staffers and clients of Amego Inc. on Jan. 22.
But he said he took the shot because the vaccine was to be thrown out and no eligible person was available after a desperate, last-minute search.
It was a use it or lose it situation, he said.
The Sun Chronicle contacted Heroux Monday after rumors circulated around town that he jumped the vaccination line by seeking and receiving a shot — reportedly from a nursing home.
But Heroux said that’s far from the truth and likely originated from someone trying to “smear” him.
He said he took the shot after he transported two seniors who were eligible for the vaccination to the Amego facility at the request of its president and CEO, John Randall.
Randall called him for help shortly after 5 p.m. Friday Jan. 22. It was at the end of a clinic, and a number of doses were left over.
He was trying to find someone to take the shots so they wouldn’t be wasted.
Amego staffers and clients were given the shots under the state’s Phase One vaccine rules for congregant care facilities.
The facility, located on Perry Avenue, is a non-profit company that provides services to those afflicted with autism.
Heroux said he was able to contact two seniors who were eligible for the shot and he picked them up and drove them to the clinic himself.
He named those people to The Sun Chronicle and he named about 10 people in total whom he tried to contact at the last minute for the shots.
“I kept calling people as I was driving them over there,” Heroux said of the two seniors.
However, the two who were able to go were not enough.
There was one dose left and the pharmacy company that ran the clinic was packing up and ready to leave, which meant the vaccine would be wasted, so Heroux said he took it.
“When I was bringing over two seniors, that’s when they happened to have one extra shot available that was going to go to waste if I did not take it,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “I was literally the only person there who did not have the vaccine in their arm already.
“If I did not take it they told me at least four or five times it was going to go to waste. That is the only reason I took it. I was not seeking to take the vaccine, I did not take anybody’s spot and I certainly did not ask for it. They asked me.”
He said he feared how it would look if he took the shot, but on the other hand, didn’t want to waste the vaccine.
“The last thing I wanted to have to do is explain it in the court of public opinion,” Heroux said.
Randall backed the mayor when contacted by The Sun Chronicle.
“We started scrambling to see who we could bring in who was eligible,” he said. “I called the mayor and he brought a couple over who were eligible.”
Other calls had been made, but no one responded, he said.
“The pharmacy was literally packing up to go,” Randall said. “He literally got the last dose. There was no one else to give it to.”
The Sun Chronicle contacted one of the two people Heroux drove to the clinic, but that person did not immediately return the call.
The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed last week that 1,272 doses out of the 960,100 that had been sent to the state by Feb. 10 had been wasted.
That number is just over one-tenth of 1 percent of all doses.
The Sun Chronicle reached out to DPH to get more up-to-date numbers but did not hear back on Monday, which was Presidents’ Day — a holiday for state workers.
