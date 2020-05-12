ATTLEBORO — On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-phase plan to open “nonessential” businesses across the state, beginning “around May 18,” if the coronavirus sufficiently loosens its deadly grip.
And Tuesday, Mayor Paul Heroux followed that up with an announcement that he hopes to open city hall on May 26 for certain “limited services.”
He termed it a “soft opening.”
Both Baker and Heroux are tentative about the openings, which depend a lot on what’s “happening on the ground” with regard to the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.
As of Tuesday, it had killed 5,141 in Massachusetts and 98 in the 10-town Sun Chronicle area over a period of about two months.
City hall has been closed to the public since March 17 to help stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Heroux said he’s in the process of developing guidelines based on state and federal recommendations. He said he’s following the same timeline as the state Registry of Motor Vehicles office next to city hall, which will also open for limited service on May 26.
Heroux plans to open the first floor of city hall, which contains offices frequented by the public including those of the city clerk, assessor, collector and planner.
Plexiglas shields have already been installed at the counters for the offices of the clerk, assessor and planner. The collector’s office already had shields in place for security reasons.
The mayor said the kinds of transactions that will be performed will be left largely up to department heads, but there will be guidance regarding social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning protocols.
