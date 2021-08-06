ATTLEBORO — The city plans to allocate up to a half-million dollars to help residents struggling to pay rent, Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday.
“I am going to set aside up to $500,000 to start rent assistance for qualifying individuals and families who need help paying their rent,” Heroux said in a late-afternoon statement. “I don’t want anybody in Attleboro to feel like they’re going to be homeless when something could have been done.”
Heroux said he had been crossing his fingers a federal moratorium on evictions would be extended past a July 31 expiration date.
“I watched and waited with hope that the US Congress (House and Senate) would come through for people who are having a tough time paying rent right now,” Heroux said. “I’m very concerned about the economic security of a lot of people in Attleboro and beyond.”
While the moratorium expired at the end of July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new ban on evictions through Oct. 3 in counties with “substantial and high levels” of coronavirus transmissions.
Bristol County, which includes Attleboro, is considered to have a high rate of transmission.
Heroux could not be reached for comment on the apparent discrepancy.
In his release, he said he was working with the city’s budget director and some nonprofits in the area to come up with a plan “to offer financial assistance and economic support” to qualifying people in Attleboro.
Criteria for eligibility will be established in the coming weeks, Heroux said.
“This will be administered by a nonprofit in the area with experience working with people who need financial assistance, particularly with paying rent,” Heroux said.
The funding will come from $9.5 million Attleboro received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), he said.
That act is providing financial assistance to communities across the country during the pandemic.
“I make this announcement now to provide a little bit of relief and comfort from the anxiety that economic insecurity causes a lot of people living in Attleboro who are having a hard time making ends meet,” Heroux said.
