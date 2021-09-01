ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate Todd McGhee is criticizing incumbent Paul Heroux’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Heroux says the criticism is inaccurate and comes from someone who “was not paying attention to what is going on in city government” until he decided to run for mayor.
McGhee said in a recent Sun Chronicle interview that Heroux was “missing in action” in the city’s coronavirus battle.
The comment sparked a back-and-forth between the candidates when Heroux was asked about it.
In response, Heroux took a shot at McGhee.
“I think the reason McGhee thinks I am missing in action on COVID is because up until he decided to run for mayor, he was not paying attention to what is going on in city government,” Heroux said in an email. “McGhee can talk about plans during a campaign I have a record of actions on this pandemic.”
Heroux then listed a number of actions he took, including declaring a “state of emergency” in March 2020 when the pandemic began.
He said he constantly kept the public informed about what was happening and the virus’ impact on the city.
“I published the numbers of Attleboro residents who were coming down with COVID-19, the actions the city government is taking, advertising testing and vaccination efforts done by the city and other clinics not run by the city,” the mayor said. “Using CARES Act money (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act), CVRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) money and now ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, we have spent millions of dollars to keep the public safe.”
Heroux said the public was notified of the efforts through The Sun Chronicle, DoubleACS and his Facebook page.
He noted that he created a monthly analysis of coronavirus trends in the city which was posted on his Facebook page. And he provided regular updates on the cases and deaths suffered by the city, he said.
Heroux also said he was more active than many other mayors statewide.
“I was on the nightly news on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox dozens of times giving updates about the pandemic in Attleboro,” he said. “I have provided information to the public to a greater degree than most other mayors in the state.”
Heroux said he has limited powers as a mayor and cannot require residents to follow his instructions.
“The mayor can only direct city government buildings, city employees and visitors coming into and out of the city buildings,” he said. “There is no law that gives the mayor authority to direct the public.”
And he took another shot at McGhee.
“If McGhee wants to be mayor, he needs to learn what the jurisdiction is that the mayor has,” he said.
Heroux’s comments prompted a sharp response from McGhee a few days later.
“In my response I will refrain from returning insults, condescending remarks, and sarcasm as I believe one’s words are a reflection of their character,” he said in an email. “Therefore, I’ll focus and respond on the issues.”
McGhee said the mayor wasn’t as present as he says, noting he only mentioned his efforts on coronavirus 14 times on his Facebook page during the 10-month period from March to December of 2020.
And he suggested the mayor should have formed a “COVID task force.”
“I’m confident that there must have been other elected officials and City managers involved with COVID mitigation but the evidence of collaboration is minuscule and in some months completely absent,” McGhee said.
“Furthermore, your 2021 ‘Today’s work included’ Facebook posts indicate even less Covid mitigation activity from January — present, during year one of the nationwide vaccination rollout.”
He criticized Heroux for not using CARES Act cash to set up a coronavirus testing center in Attleboro.
The projected cost was estimated to be around $70,000.
“The allocation of CARES Act money for Attleboro made COVID mitigation possible and should have been appropriated for such needs,” McGhee said.
McGhee said even if the city used its own money, it was 100 percent reimbursable from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
McGhee also argued that Heroux should have imposed a mask mandate in city buildings earlier than he did for the most recent coronavirus surge, which began in July.
“If COVID data indicated an increase in numbers in July, why not issue your directive in July, after you have been briefed by our city experts,” McGhee said.
He said the recent mask mandate imposed on city buildings should have included a testing protocol for unvaccinated employees and he criticized the mayor for not declaring a state of emergency when the governor did last year.
And he took exception to a statement about his own plan to combat the virus.
“In closing, the Sun Chronicle quoted you as saying that my Six Point Plan for Year Two Vaccinations is what you are already doing,” he said. “No Sir, my plan goes well beyond what you think is acceptable for our residents.”
Meanwhile, the third candidate seeking the mayor’s job, Jim Poore, said he believes Heroux and McGhee are “both wrong,” although he did defend Heroux.
“I don’t think Paul dropped the ball,” he said. “But I don’t think he did that great either.”
Poore, who has come out against masking children in schools, said McGhee may have been referring more to what’s been done this year rather than last, noting that Heroux was active in Facebook posts about the virus and updating the city on numbers in 2020.
“And he’s got a lot of other responsibilities. I don’t really know what else could have been done,” Poore said.
McGhee and Poore are challenging Heroux in a preliminary election on Sept. 21.
One of the three will be eliminated and the other two will face off in the city election on Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.