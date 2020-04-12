ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s considering extending the deadline for real estate tax payments in the wake of the coronavirus which has caused many people to lose their jobs.
The next quarterly payment is due May 1.
The mayor said Friday he plans to have a virtual meeting with city Auditor Deborah Gould and city Treasurer Laura Gignac on Tuesday to discuss the matter.
“I have a feeling it’s going to happen,” he said. “But it’s a decision I can’t make by myself.”
He said the city’s cash flow situation will be a main determining factor and Gignac is key to providing that information.
Meanwhile, the mayor’s been focused on developing his $140 million budget for the new fiscal year which begins on July 1, coronavirus or no coronavirus.
The virus is, however, having an effect on how that budget is being built.
For example, revenue from the city’s meal and room taxes is falling due to the virus and its impact on eateries and hotels.
So with money tight and getting tighter, Heroux said non-union, exempt employees won’t be getting a cost of living increase for FY 2021.
There’s not enough cash, he said.
“Even if we could afford it, with 16 million people filing for unemployment, it wouldn’t look good,” Heroux said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.