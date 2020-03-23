ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux declared a state of emergency for the city Monday night, saying city government was being taxed by all the extra services it is providing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heroux said the measure allows him to deficit spend and apply for federal reimbursement at a later date.
As an example, he said the fire department is so busy it now has to operate four ambulances at a time instead of three.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance told the mayor the move allows ambulances to respond to medical emergencies instead of engine trucks, Heroux said.
He also said when ambulance crews go on a suspected coronavirus call, they have to take a long time to scrub up and disinfect when they get back to the fire station. That keeps them out of circulation for a while.
Heroux said he will have to ask the city council at some point for more money to pay for the services, but the hope is federal emergency funds will be made available to pay the city back.
Several area towns, such as North Attleboro, have already declared a state of emergency.
Attleboro, now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, he said. North Attleboro has the same number, as of Monday’s posting on the town website.
