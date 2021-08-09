ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said Monday that his just-announced rental assistance program will be expanded to include those who have fallen behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, the mayor said it’s been determined there’s a need for the help. However, the details of the program have yet to be worked out.
On Friday, Heroux said he plans to allocate up to $500,000 to help residents struggling to pay rent.
The funding will come from $9.5 million Attleboro received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, he said.
That act provides financial assistance to communities across the country that have suffered financially because of the pandemic. “I don’t want anybody in Attleboro to feel like they’re going to be homeless when something could have been done,” he said in Friday’s press release.
He decided to go forward with a program after Congress failed to extend a moratorium on evictions, which was imposed after many lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Heroux said the program will be administered by a non-profit group in the area that has experience “working with people who need financial assistance, particularly with paying rent.”
While the federal ban on evictions expired on July 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new ban through Oct. 3 in counties with “substantial and high levels” of coronavirus transmissions.
Heroux said at this point it’s not certain if the CDC has the power to impose that ban. It could be challenged in court, he said.
However, rental and mortgage assistance is still needed, he said.
Norfolk County which includes four communities in The Sun Chronicle’s readership area, has been designated an area of “substantial transmission.”
Bristol County, which includes six communities in the readership area, has been designated an area of “high transmission.”
“Whatever system we come up with, we are going to do everything we can to make sure that the landlords are paid and rent debts are reduced or eliminated,” Heroux said on Friday. “Having a tenant square up with their landlord is the idea. We also need to make sure that people square up with their banks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.