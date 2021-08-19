ATTLEBORO — Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, Mayor Paul Heroux issued new mask mandates for city employees and visitors to city buildings on Thursday.
He took the action after consulting with officials including Health Officer Christopher Quinn, Health Agent Jessica Horsman, School Nurse Deb Ebert and School Superintendent Dave Sawyer.
“I want everyone to know that I am not making this requirement this lightly,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “I am not looking forward to wearing a mask anymore than anyone. However, masks help reduce the spread.”
He said masks capture about 80 percent of droplets that spread the disease.
Currently the delta variant, said to be a more contagious but less deadly strain of the virus, is sweeping the nation, sparking a steep upturn in cases.
Heroux said so far this month there have been 122 new coronavirus cases in Attleboro compared to 11 in June and the 75 in July.
“Wearing a mask will help reduce the spread of this virus and help keep you and your family safer, and your co-workers and their families safer than if we did not take this action,” he said in a message to city employees.
All unvaccinated city employees must wear a mask while working unless the employee is working alone in an office or if they are working with another person and are more than six feet apart or if both are vaccinated.
If someone comes into an office a mask must be worn.
If an employee is interacting with the public, a mask must be worn even if there is a plexiglass shield in place.
A mask is not required for any employee working outside a city building if a member of the public is more than 6 feet away.
Anyone who cannot wear a mask due to health concerns is not required to do so.
All visitors to city buildings must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, and proof of vaccination is required to be excused from wearing a mask.
The latest directive is “consistent” with those issued by the school department on Monday, Heroux said.
The school committee decided that all students from pre-K through the sixth grade must wear masks in school.
For students in the seventh and higher grades, masks are optional.
In addition, vaccinated staff members do not have to wear masks and unvaccinated staff must wear masks in the presence of students.
School visitors must wear masks.
