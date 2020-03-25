ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux put out a plea Wednesday to area businesses for masks to protect the city’s public safety workers.
Heroux said the city is running out and they’re desperately needed for firefighters, paramedics and police officers who are coming into contact with people who are infected or may be infected with coronavirus.
The city tried to buy some from a company in Arizona, but it ran out before the sale could be completed, the mayor said.
“The city is asking dentist offices, nail salons or any businesses that have surgical masks or N-95 masks or anything of that sort to donate or sell them to us,” Heroux said.
“We need to get them to our firefighters, paramedics and police officers.”
Emergency responders in other local communities, like Wrentham, had also issued a plea for products such as sanitizers and masks and have received donations from the public as well as some businesses
For more information contact the mayor’s office at 508-223-2222 extension 3221 or by email at paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.