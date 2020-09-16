ATTLEBORO -- Parents, other residents and even the mayor reacted strongly and emotionally Wednesday to reports a public high school student who had tested positive for coronavirus attended the first day of classes this week, prompting a quarantine 30 classmates and staff.
Mayor Paul Heroux said it was a case of "very poor judgment" on the part of the child's family to send the student to school.
The student, who was not named, attended school Monday as Attleboro began its hybrid learning program, with half of the city's nearly 6,000 students in face-to-face classes and half learning remotely.
According to Heroux, the family of the affected student received the positive test results on Friday but decided the child could go to school on Monday "because they'd been quarantining for a few days."
The mayor called the decision "unbelievable."
City health officials had learned by Sunday night that there was a new positive test in the city but it took a contact tracing team into Monday to track down all the details. By that time the student had attended the shortened first day of school and was dismissed at 10:50 a.m., the mayor said.
He said the school department and city health department had done nothing wrong and that he and Superintendent of Schools David Sawyer and other school officials met several meetings on Wednesday and "are on the same page."
School officials notified families of the positive case in an email Tuesday afternoon.
"This unacceptable outcome was caused by delays in the reporting timeline, not a breakdown in our safety protocols," Sawyer told parents.
"There was no way we could have prevented this from occurring,” Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey said.
“Our precautions are in place to protect everyone when there is exposure," he said. "If they were successful, there will not be further spread traceable to this specific case.”
The student didn't attend school Tuesday, and 30 students and staff were identified by school nurses as close contacts. They were told to quarantine for 14 days, as state and federal guidelines recommend.
"If you were not contacted, your student was not impacted by this event. This includes students at other schools," Sawyer said in an email to parents.
All students in Attleboro schools were in remote learning mode on Wednesday, as dictated by the hybrid model's weekly schedule.
On social media, some Attleboreans were anxious and others were angry.
One poster on the Everything Attleboro Facebook page, identifying herself as Kimberly Alicia Young, wrote, "I honestly think ALL kids returning in person should have been tested. BEFORE school started."
Attleboro High parent Bethany Dufort wrote she had emailed the school superintendent, asking what steps would be taken to prevent this happening in the future.
"If a child has a pending test they should not be allowed to return to school until they receive a negative result, even if they’re asymptomatic," she wrote.
Heroux said, "We were doing everything we were supposed to but it's like speed limits. We put up signs and people are still going to speed."
The mayor said that, as an extra layer of precaution, the school nurse will now be looped into information about positive testing.
"We'll have a third set of eyes," he said.
Heroux said the schools have been enforcing social distancing rules, a mask policy and one-way travel in school hallways. There are hand-sanitizing stations throughout the schools.
"We need parents to do the right thing," he added.
Heroux said that there are almost certainly other infected students, untested and showing no symptoms, among the school population. That's why it's important to follow the precautions.
Other school systems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have had students come down with the virus since school started, but this is believed to be the first reported case in The Sun Chronicle area.
Dedham High School, Lincoln-Sudbury High, Dover-Sherborn High and Austin Prep, a private, Catholic school in Reading, switched to remote learning exclusively after learning about students attending preschool-opening parties at private homes.
In Rhode Island, in-person learning has reportedly been postponed after positive tests on students or faculty at several schools just days into the new academic year.
More than a dozen public schools across Connecticut have temporarily shut down in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
There have been similar incidents reported in high schools and college towns around the country.
