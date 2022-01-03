ATTLEBORO — Paul Heroux says being mayor is the best job ever.
“This,” he said pointing to his office during a recent interview with The Sun Chronicle, “is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.”
As the chief executive officer of the city he’s able to start new projects and see them through to completion and work to solve old problems and to improve the city as a whole.
It’s very satisfying, he said.
But even, so he has limited himself to three terms and that third term begins Tuesday. He has also indicated an interest in running for another office, which he has yet to disclose.
The most important thing for him, he said, is finishing projects that he or others have started and leaving the city in good shape.
While getting Winterfest back on track after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic was on the list for this year, the current surge in coronavirus cases has put the kibosh on that.
Crowds in City Hall or the Attleboro Arts Museum could lead to outbreaks, he said.
The return of the event is now put off until next year, whether he’s the mayor or someone else is.
But there’s still plenty left to do.
One of the most important jobs is seeing the new $259 million high school through to completion.
Ultimately, he’s responsible, but the school building committee, led by Vice Chair Jack Jacobi, has been closely supervising the job, which remains on time and on budget despite coronavirus complications.
The project has been remarkably problem-free and doors are slated to open to students in September of this year.
The Class of 2022 will be the last to graduate from the current high school.
But even when the doors open, the project won’t be complete.
Demolition of the old school and construction of athletic fields will need to be done, but the school itself will be up and running.
In addition, Heroux hopes to complete construction of a performance pavilion at Highland Park at a cost of about $700,000.
He’s also hopeful that the former clubhouse for Highland Country Club on Mechanic Street can be sold soon.
That will require a rezoning and creating a “form A” lot, which means it would be separated from the rest of the 93-acre park.
The mayor is also eager to create an application process for those who are behind on their rent or mortgages due to job losses related to the coronavirus.
American Rescue Plan Act money will be used to help those in need, he said.
He’s set aside $500,000 for that program.
Heroux plans to put out a request for proposals to non-profit organizations to run that program.
Another $500,000 in relief cash will be used to help businesses that lost money due to the virus.
A feasibility study for a new public safety complex is about to get under way and Heroux is aiming to start another for a new council on aging building.
While a new COA building is as many as five years away, the planning process has to begin now, he said.
Heroux is aiming to start construction on car ports which will hold solar panels above parking spaces in city parking lots.
And he plans to install charging ports for electric cars at the public library and the Sanford Street Parking Garage.
Heroux is also planning a pilot program of electric patrol cars for the police department.
In a major expenditure, the mayor said he also intends to use about $11 million of relief money to defray the cost of a $24 million project to bring water from the Wading River Water Treatment Plant into compliance with polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) restrictions imposed by the state.
While the new filtration system is being designed, the city will install a temporary filter which will last two to three years, he said.
Heroux said he is also hoping to start a municipal broadband cable and internet company as an alternative to Comcast.
He has set aside $2 million for that project.
In addition, Heroux said it’s time to remove the restriction that requires the facade of the old high school at 135 County St. to be saved.
At the rate things are going, the current high school will be gone before the County Street version is, he said.
The city has put out three requests for proposals to sell the 1912-era school building, but have gotten no takers because of the facade restriction.
In the meantime, the building is costing the city $70,000 a year in heating and insurance costs.
Heroux said some developers are willing to buy it, but they want to raze it and start from scratch.
If Heroux left office today he said his legacy would be closely tied to the environmental reforms he’s gotten approved by the city council.
“The environmental stuff has been a huge win, for a cleaner greener city,” he said.
And the mayor puts his money where his mouth is.
Heroux has bought an electric car and has solar panels on the roof of his home.
“I’ll never go back to a gas-powered car,” he said.
And he’s known for picking up trash when he walks his dog and has accompanied high school students on trash-clearing missions.
He said the purchase of Highland Country Club after its bankruptcy is part of his green legacy because it saved the site from being turned into 130 house lots.
Much of the former golf course has been left to return to nature and part of it is used as a cross country trail.
One of the mayor’s disappointments was an effort to impose a 75-foot, no-disturb-buffer-zone on land bordering wetlands.
The council shot that down last month, but Heroux said he will try to get it through again.
He said he’s also proud of achievements at the police department which include the establishment of a traffic division.
“This office gets more complaints about traffic than anything else,” he said.
The police also have established a cyber crime unit.
And Heroux is having gunshot detection systems installed in all nine schools.
That’s one system Heroux hopes never gets used, but if needed, the system alerts police faster and can pinpoint the location of shots.
He’s also planning to install a proactive system to detect guns or knives coming into schools.
Renovations to the library are another accomplishment of which he is proud.
The $4 million job has set the North Main Street facility up for “another 50 years of use,” he said.
Heroux touts his efforts to stabilize the school budget by funding it at $10 million over net school spending over the last four years, or approximately $2.5 million a year.
In addition, he’s been able to create a $1 million Special Education Stabilization Account to cover the costs of new special education students.
Those costs cannot always be anticipated and have the potential to wreak havoc on the school budget, which is already thin.
Progress on downtown revitalization has also been made.
The former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street, across the street from The Sun Chronicle building, is expected to be razed soon to make way for a 45-unit apartment building.
And renovations to 37 Union St., the old Foster Building, have begun. That building will be turned into 59 apartments.
Heroux also points with pride to upgrading the city’s public works fleet of trucks.
Many were so old they were falling apart, he said.
And ongoing street and sidewalk improvements are helping to make the city more walkable, he said.
He points to a 1.8-mile sidewalk installation on Read Street and a 1-mile sidewalk project for Bishop Street.
And while outgoing City Council President Mark Cooper has his doubts that a traffic light will be installed at the intersection of Thacher Street and Rathbun Willard Drive before school opens next fall, the mayor said not to worry.
“We’ll have it done before August,” he said.
