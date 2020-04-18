ATTLEBORO — With new cases of coronavirus emerging every day, Mayor Paul Heroux has banned all visitors to city buildings.
And that includes barbers, something that apparently wasn’t obvious to an unnamed department recently.
City hall has been closed to the public for weeks, but this latest move broadens and stiffens restrictions.
He announced the new measure in an email to department heads on Friday afternoon.
“Until further notice, no visitors are allowed inside any city government building,” he wrote. “This means no family or friends visiting to drop off anything or stopping by to say hi. No hairdressers or barbers, no media, no food delivery.”
He made the reference to “hairdressers and barbers” because one city department brought a barber in to cut the hair of employees.
While the barber was reportedly wearing personal protective equipment, bringing him in was against the rules, Heroux said.
“That was a big no-no,” he said. “There are a couple of things wrong with doing that.”
He declined to name the department.
Barber shops and hair salons are among the many businesses deemed “non-essential,” which leaves people with an increasingly unkempt look.
As of Friday the city had recorded 254 cases of the virus and 18 deaths in a little over a month.
Emergencies, repairs and council meetings are exceptions, Heroux said.
He warned that the city cannot let its guard down in the face of the disease, which adds victims to its list every day.
“I’m not trying to be unreasonable or difficult,” Heroux said. “I’m trying to protect our workforce and their families. It is important that we not get complacent with this pandemic.
“Relaxing during a pandemic is like stopping taking your antibiotic prescription because you feel better; we all know that is how illnesses come back with a vengeance and prolong recovery. Anyone of us can contract this virus and then pass it on to others without even knowing it.”
Heroux is also urging citizens to wear face masks when out in public.
It’s not something he can mandate, referring to a ruling from the state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, but it is something that will help stem the spread of the virus, he said.
In other action, Heroux announced that the due date for property taxes has been extended to May 15. The original date was May 1.
The due date for property tax exemption applications has been extended to May 15 as well.
Heroux said the city is also waiving the payment of penalties and interest for late payment of various city bills with a due date of March 10 or later but before June 30.
