ATTLEBORO — With coronavirus thought to be on the verge of reaching severe levels locally and throughout the state and nation, Mayor Paul Heroux has asked the city council to appropriate $250,000 to help with emergency expenses.
He sent the request Friday to the council, which planned to hold a special meeting on the Zoom platform.
The money would come from the city’s free cash, or surplus, account and would be put into the emergency management account.
Heroux asked that $50,000 be put into a personal protective equipment line, $50,000 into a supplies line, $15,000 into professional services line, $10,000 into a salaries line and $125,000 into an overtime line.
The action comes after President Donald Trump predicted on Tuesday that things are about to get bad.
“The surge is coming, and it’s coming pretty strong,” he said during a White House news conference.
Gov. Charlie Baker also had words of warning on Thursday based on models his team has developed. They show hospitalizations could peak between April 10 and April 20.
The models show that between 47,000 and 172,000 Massachusetts residents could eventually become infected.
Those numbers represent from 0.7 percent to 2.5 percent of the state’s total population, he said.
At the worst, that could mean as many as 2,580 deaths for the state if 172,000 become infected based on an expected death rate of 1.5 percent, he said.
The low end of deaths would be about 705 if only 47,000 become infected.
As of Friday night, 10,402 Massachusetts residents were infected and 192 Massachusetts residents had died from the disease including one from Attleboro. That’s a death rate of 1.85 percent.
