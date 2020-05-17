ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux hopes that by the time summer winds down the threat from coronavirus will be small or not at all. That way, he can end what’s expected to be an unnaturally quiet season with a bang.
Admittedly, that hope is tentative and hovering on the horizon like a shimmering mirage, but he and other city officials are planning what he said could be “one hell of a party” for Labor Day weekend.
His aim is to replace some of what the virus has stolen, including high school graduation ceremonies, the Memorial Day parade and the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Heroux said he wants to revive those events in some form or fashion on what is traditionally the last weekend of summer.
Plans are in the early phases, but the mayor aims to stage a “recognition ceremony,” for high school grads as well as put on fireworks show and a parade of some kind, although not a Memorial Day parade.
He emphasized the plans are dependent on the tenacity of the virus and whether the city, state and nation is able to stamp it out or at least diminish it to much safer levels.
“It all depends on whether or not we’re clear of the pandemic,” Heroux said. “We hope we’ll be able to bring people together by then.”
He said the parade would most likely acknowledge and celebrate the service and sacrifice of first responders, essential workers and military personnel. They provided crucial services during the pandemic, which so far has killed more than 100 area residents and sickened more than 1,500.
None of the details have been worked out, but he has three months to finalize those while keeping a close eye on the disease, which has rampaged for two months now.
“We want to wrap it all up together on Labor Day weekend,” the mayor said. “I want to give the people something positive to look forward to.”
