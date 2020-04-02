ATTLEBORO -- For anyone who needs something to do while they’re waiting out the coronavirus safely in their homes, Mayor Paul Heroux has a suggestion.
He’d like to see everyone complete the federal government’s 2020 census form that was sent to residents in mid-March.
They can also complete it online or by telephone, if they prefer or if they didn’t get a hard copy from the government.
The current health crisis is a good example of why it’s needed, Heroux said.
“In essence, not only does the information gathered by the census empower communities to respond to the current health emergency, but it also helps our community become better prepared for the next,” he said.
“Census data informs the federal government how and where the aid money should be spent. The census also helps government officials plan where to build hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure projects.”
The census form can be completed at my2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020 from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.