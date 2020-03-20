ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux told city employees Friday that city operations could be cut back for a long time and that tough economic times are on the way.
“Next week, we are going to be in the same reduced city government work status as we were this week,” he said in an email to all employees. “It is safe to say that this is going to be the status quo for the next several weeks, and possibly even months.”
Any changes will be announced by email or on his Facebook page, Heroux said.
“For now, we are going to be in this reduced work status until further notice,” he said.
Most departments are partly or completely closed to the public and some have sent staffers home.
The only departments operating at full capacity are fire and police.
Water and wastewater departments are processing water and wastewater as usual, but certain public contacts are limited.
The status of all departments can be found at cityofattleboro.us by clicking on a link called “update on government operations.”
Heroux reminded employees who’ve been ordered to stay home that there’s a good reason.
“You are staying home to protect you, people you know, and people you don’t know,” he said.
And he spoke to those who are “frustrated” because they have to come to work and warned about hard times ahead.
“Let’s all be thankful that we still have a job,” Heroux said. “There is going to be a tough economic condition that settles in over the country and world after we get through this thing.”
He urged all employees to practice social distancing, minimize person-to-person contact, keep their hands clean, cover up coughs and sneezes, clean their workstations and to assume they’re carrying the virus and act in a way to protect others.
