ATTLEBORO -- Mayoral candidate Jim Poore is organizing a rally Friday to oppose requiring children to wear masks then they return to school.
The rally is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on the downtown common next to Gilbert-Perry Square.
He announced the rally on his Facebook page apparently in response to a school committee decision on Monday that requires students from pre-k through grade 6 to wear masks.
That decision went against the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance that said masking is “strongly recommended” but not mandatory.
For students in grades 7-12, masking is optional.
“There will be a peaceful rally to support not masking our children,” Poore said in his Facebook post. “Our innocent kids have been through enough! Leave them alone!”
Poore urged backers to bring signs to show support.
“This will be a peaceful rally and unruly behavior will not be tolerated,” he said. “If one wants to wear a mask, they are welcome to do so. Let’s do this! Stand up for our kids!”
Poore was granted a permit for the rally by the Park Commission on Wednesday.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux said he has no problem with the rally.
“The police chief and I are in agreement that all groups have the right to peacefully assemble under the First Amendment,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
However, he does not agree with Poore's position.
“I think that his position is not supported by science,” the mayor said. “I want to follow the science. Masks catch respiratory droplets. The respiratory droplets are how this virus is spread. Wearing a mask will help decrease the spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Todd McGhee said he agrees with the school committee's decision to mandate masks for younger students.
He credited the committee for looking at the local data and hammering out a policy under difficult circumstances.
But it will be important for the committee to track the data and make adjustments as needed, either toughening or relaxing restrictions as the situation dictates, he said.
“I think they are in a difficult position, but I think their decision was prudent as long as they remain flexible,” he said.
