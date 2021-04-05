ATTLEBORO — Masks are part of the norm in the age of coronavirus.
And it’s hard to find people who like wearing them.
While not perfect shields, health experts at the federal Centers for Disease Control say they do offer a level of protection for the wearer and others around them.
In Massachusetts it’s a requirement to wear a mask in public settings, per order of Gov. Charlie Baker.
One person who especially dislikes masks and the mandate even more is mayoral candidate Jim Poore, who unleashed a tirade against them Saturday on his Facebook account.
Here’s some of it...
I am sick of wearing masks...I am sick of not being able to live a normal life, and I am tired of having my basic human rights taken away...I have had it, and I want my life and others lives back... STOP the mandatory mask mandate. STOP the madness.
As might be expected, the post sparked pushback.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux said he doesn’t like wearing masks either, but they need to be worn.
“We are all tired of wearing masks, but this virus is still with us and if you have a functioning mask you should wear that mask when possible when around other people,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “The science is clear that masks catch contaminated repository droplets that infected people exhale and therefore masks help reduce the person-to-person spread of this virus.”
Rob Rose, one of a number who posted responses on Poore’s Facebook page, agreed that masks are miserable, but for now are a necessary evil to keep people from getting a potentially deadly disease.
“Everyone hates masks Jim, it’s just some of us care for other’s health more!” he said.
Kathleen Venable encouraged Poore to do what he wants, although he may end up alone, which, for a mayoral candidate, may not be a good thing.
“Then don’t wear a mask and leave everyone else alone,” she posted. “I’m sure not to(o) many people will come around you.”
Heidi Stacionis could not resist some fun with a pun.
“Well... This is in Poore taste,” she posted.
Anita Lawrence said safety must come first.
“I would still wear a mask until the science shows it’s safe not to,” she said.
Heather Provost questioned whether Poore was serious.
“This is a joke, right?” she said.
And Jennie Mertz questioned Poore’s understanding of individual rights with a touch of sarcasm.
“As a chronically disabled person, I totally understand how you feel,” she said..... “Having to wear a mask in public is definitely directly and totally comparable to discrimination and oppression...”
But Poore stoutly defended his post when contacted by a reporter.
“Of course I knew it would ruffle some feathers,” he said. “But I’m going to tell people what I believe.”
Poore said he knows others will disagree with him, but his goal is not to please all.
“I need to let people know what I believe whether it’s a national issue or more local,” he said.
Poore believes Baker was wrong to make mask wearing a requirement.
“I don’t think there should have been a mandate to begin with,” he said, adding that he’s not against wearing them.
They should be voluntary, he said.
“I’m not an anti-masker or an anti-vaxer,” he said. “I am anti-being forced to wear a mask or being forced to take a vaccine.”
If Baker changed the mandate to a recommendation, the mask would come off.
“I can’t rip it off fast enough,” Poore said.
Until then, it stays on.
“I am compliant,” he said.
And he challenged the efficacy of masks, about which the federal government sent mixed signals at one time.
“If they are so good why not recommend one every flu season?” he said.
Meanwhile, Poore said his phone number is printed in one of his posts so people can call him and talk about anything they want.
“If I want to be mayor I have to be pretty accessible,” he said.
