ATTLEBORO — Mayoral candidate Todd McGhee has come out with a “six-point plan” to encourage more city residents to get vaccinated, declaring that he’s fully vaccinated himself.
McGhee, 56, is one of two challengers to incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux in next month’s preliminary election. He proposed his plan in a press release earlier this week, particularly targeting vaccines for underserved communities. “We should try to keep the city off Bristol County’s red zone,” McGhee, a former state trooper, said.
One person he’s unlikely to persuade is his fellow challenger, James Poore. Poore, 49, says he is not vaccinated against the virus “nor will I be.” The former city council candidate and truck driver said he does not trust what he called an “experimental drug.” He also disapproves of the state and federal government “pushing” the vaccines.
Heroux, 45, who is seeking his third term, is also fully vaccinated,
He said the city is encouraging the state’s “vaccination bus” to visit at public events and those opportunities are posted on the city’s website and the mayor’s public Facebook page.
The city has also held public clinics.
Heroux also said that after a meeting with city health officials, the city won’t reimpose a mask requirement for city buildings, although, he said, that could change.
McGhee, in his release, said he became fully vaccinated in May at Gillette Stadium.
“The decision to get vaccinated was more than just keeping myself safe, I didn’t want to infect others if I contracted COVID” he said.
His plan calls for paid time off to be vaccinated, a public education program, drive-through vaccination sites and free transportation for the elderly and disabled, using federal funding.
