ATTLEBORO — Before Mayor Paul Heroux began a career in politics, he was a researcher in two prison systems, one in Philadelphia and one in Massachusetts, both of which had him working with statistics.
He’s recently taken those skills and created charts and graphs that detail the city’s deadly confrontation with the coronavirus pandemic.
Those charts and graphs show the numbers are much lower now than the dark months of April and May when the virus ran rampant.
But while the trends have been good overall in recent months, there’s been an uptick in cases, prompting Gov. Charlie Baker to impose measures to prevent a resurgence of the disease.
They include lowering the numbers of people allowed at outdoor parties and giving police the power to enforce the rules.
And one good reason is, no one wants a repeat of what happened in April and May.
April, as the poet T.S. Eliot once said, was the cruelest month.
In terms of deaths and cases in Attleboro and throughout the state, it definitely was.
According to numbers provided by Heroux, the city recorded 39 of its 59 deaths, or 66 percent of all its deaths in that month alone.
April was the worst month for the state in terms of deaths as well, with 3,473 of its 8,550 of its confirmed deaths, or 40 percent, taking place when the flowers were blooming bright.
But the numbers for April and May together are even more telling.
In Attleboro, that’s when 49 of its 59, or 83 percent, deaths occurred.
At the state level, 6,757 of its 8,550, or 79 percent, deaths occurred in those two months.
And in terms of cases, the city was hit with 429 confirmed cases of coronavirus in April alone, or 62 percent of the 688 confirmed cases it has suffered.
The number of cases has declined every month since then.
In May there were 154, which brought the total cases to 583 in April and May. That means 85 percent of all its cases to date took place in those two months.
In June the number fell to 37 and in July to 20, which is one reason the state has ranked the city as a “low risk,” registering fewer than four daily cases per 100,000 people.
At the state level, 55,585 cases, or half, of the 109,795 confirmed cases through July took place in April.
In May the number slipped to 34,760, but April and May together accounted for 90,345 or 82 percent of the 109,795 confirmed cases through July, just three points shy of Attleboro’s 85 percent.
And in regard to age, those over the age of 60 accounted for 38 percent of all virus cases in Attleboro, according to Heroux’s numbers.
At the state level the number was 33 percent.
Those between the ages of 30 and 59 made up the greatest share of all cases and were nearly even at the city and state level.
In Attleboro the number was 46 percent and at the state level it was 45 percent.
Those up to age 29 made up 15 percent of the cases at the city level and 23 percent at the state level.
For those up to 19, the percentage at the city level was 4 percent and 6 percent at the state level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.