ATTLEBORO -- There was one bit of good news locally in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. A Coelho Middle School student who was under quarantine has tested negative.
The school department announced the development on its Facebook page Tuesday.
"We are confident in this information as a positive result would be reported to the state and be visible to our local health department," the posting states.
It also states the schools will continue to communicate to the school community any future positive test results, but not quarantines or pending test results.
And it adds there is still a chance people in the schools were exposed to the virus before schools were ordered closed.
