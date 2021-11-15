FALL RIVER — The murder trial of a man accused in a 2017 shooting in Attleboro was delayed Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak at his unit at the Dartmouth House of Corrections, where he is being held without bail.
Because of fears he may have been exposed to the virus, 30-year-old Jaquan Cohen of Boston was not transported by van from the jail to Fall River Superior Court, according to court officials.
Cohen is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare on Dec. 4, 2017, in a South Avenue home in Attleboro. He has pleaded innocent.
Pomare, an Attleboro native who moved to California, was visiting a friend at the home when he was shot during what prosecutors say was a botched marijuana robbery.
The trial had been set to resume Monday for a sixth day with testimony from the prosecution’s star witness, Archie Charles. Charles, a 28-year-old former Attleboro man who admitted to being the getaway driver on the night of the killing, has agreed to testify against Cohen.
As part of the agreement, Charles pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving up to 11 years in prison.
He told investigators Cohen, who allegedly forced his way into the house with another armed man, returned to the getaway car and admitted to shooting Pomare.
Cohen’s potential exposure to COVID-19 threw the trial into uncertainty Monday. Jurors were excused mid-morning and were told to return Tuesday morning while the judge and lawyers in the case discussed how to proceed.
Cohen, who officials said is not vaccinated but has not displayed any COVID symptoms, was expected to be given a coronavirus test Monday. The results were expected by Tuesday morning.
If Cohen tests positive for COVID-19, Judge Daniel O’Shea, who is presiding over the trial, said Cohen will have to be quarantined for 14 days in accordance with state Trial Court health protocols.
O’Shea and lawyers involved in the case were concerned about that possibility further delaying the trial and is near the end. Testimony began Nov. 4.
When they were chosen, the 15-member jury were told they were getting the case Thursday and it would not last into the Thanksgiving holiday.
“There is a lot at stake here,” Deputy Bristol County District Attorney William McCauley, one of the prosecutors handling the case, said at one point in the discussion.
Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Webster of Hudson, said in court that his client is eager to continue with the trial.
Criminal trials have already been delayed by the pandemic and courts throughout the state are backlogged with cases, lawyers say.
However, the anxiety officials expressed about a potential delay appeared to dissipate after a Zoom conference call in court with Judith Borges, the director of medical services at the jail.
After hearing from Borges, O’Shea said it did not appear Cohen had not had any “close contact” — as defined by the trial court protocols — with any infected inmates.
Speaking in court on the phone, Cohen said he has been careful to wear gloves and a mask all the times and has tried to avoid leaving his cell to avoid exposure.
“I’m not sure I’m exposed,” Cohen said.
Borges said the 86 inmates in the unit were screened for COVID symptoms and over half were given COVID tests. Of those, she added, only 10 tested positive.
Cohen’s cell was not near where the infected inmates were being held, Borges said. Under the lockdown, no new inmates were allowed into the unit and no one was allowed to leave, she said.
All the inmates at the jail are required to wear masks per federal and state health protocols and corrections officers enforce the mandate, Borges said.
