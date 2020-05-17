ATTLEBORO — Massachusetts cultural institutions are losing millions in revenue and thousands of jobs due to the coronavirus, and Attleboro’s two museums have by no means escaped the pain.
While the Attleboro Arts Museum doesn’t rely on admission charges — patrons do not pay to enter — the pandemic shutdown has choked off much of the rest of its sources of income.
“We closed at the end of March, just as we were going to launch our largest fundraiser of the year, our spring flower show,” says Mim Brooks Fawcett, curator and director of the museum.
That alone cost the museum $30,000. Since then, the downtown institution has had to cancel its spring arts classes, close its gift shop and watch donations from visitors dry up.
Fawcett estimates that the museum will have lost $50,000 altogether through the end of the fiscal year in June. And looking ahead through the rest of the year, the prospects are equally dire.
The museum’s other major fundraiser is its annual auction. Although that’s been online in the past, there still has been an in-person component, Fawcett says, and that won’t be possible this fall.
The total loss will be about $150,000 for 2020, about half the museum’s budget.
But it’s not all doom and gloom. While the museum missed out on the first round of funding under the federal Payroll Protection Plan, it was able to secure $40,500 through the most recent round, Fawcett says. That, combined with funding from the Small Business Administration’s emergency funds and other state and local funding sources should make up about half of what the museum expects to lose this year and should be able to avoid furloughing any of its four full-time employees.
Meanwhile, Fawcett says, the museum still hopes to run an online version of its auction, is reaching out to donors and friends and is planning for appropriate social distancing for its classes and exhibits when the state allows institutions to reopen.
“We hear people saying ‘We miss coming to the museum.’”
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum on Union Street is dedicated to the history of the local jewelry industry, with documents, photos and machinery on display. It has a research library and, before shutting down in March due to the state advisory, was open for guided tours Thursday through Saturday. It drew about 2,500 visitors a year.
It does not charge admission but largely relies on grants, awards and rental income along with an annual fundraising drive in June that accounts for 10 to 15 percent of its budget, according to Carleton Legg, the director and one of only two part-time employees.
“The museum is just completing its fiscal year and so far has been able to cover shortfalls with good financial planning and sense. We are formulating our new yearly budget and will take into consideration the current financial climate in making our new budget,” Legg said.
“I am not sure how the shutdown and phased reopening will impact the museum finances,” he said. “Our membership and supporters have been generous during our fund drive and I hope they are financially able to continue that support.”
Statewide hardship
Across Massachusetts, nonprofit cultural organizations reported a loss of more than quarter-billion dollars as of April 15, according to a survey conducted by the Mass Cultural Council.
Council director Anita Walker said the organization polled the cultural sector from April 4 to April 14 to better understand the financial impact the coronavirus was having on individuals and nonprofits. The council received 700 responses from cultural organizations in Massachusetts.
“I’m saying that these are not projected losses,” Walker said. “This is the money they had already lost to that date.”
Despite the revenue loss, she said the cultural community continues to provide services to their communities through online delivery.
She said as organizations create cultural experiences for their community, nobody has figured out how to monetize the digital delivery in the same way as they do when visitors come through their doors.
Committee chair Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Lowell, said in Massachusetts 75 percent of residents on average attend one cultural event per month, which is higher than any other state. People who attend local events also contribute to restaurants, municipal parking and other local businesses, he said.
“The tourism industry is the third largest segment of the economy in Massachusetts,” Kennedy said. “It accounts for $2.3 billion in spending, well over $100 million in state tax revenue and over 71,000 jobs.”
The impact is being felt across Massachusetts, prompting state Reps. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, and Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, to file legislation establishing a $75 million COVID-19 nonprofit cultural organization emergency relief fund.
“The fund is going to help these cultural attractions really open their doors at some point and be able to do some planning as to how they are going to be able to bring tourists and visitors to the communities over the next 18 months so they can hopefully survive this pandemic,” Barrett said.
