ATTLEBORO — Joe Solmonese went to his first political convention in 1988. Then, the city native was just out of Boston University, working for eventual Democratic Party nominee — and Massachusetts governor — Mike Dukakis.
His most recent political convention was last week. This time he was chief executive officer of the Democrats’ quadrennial gathering.
For the 55-year-old career political operative, the first virtual political convention in American history was not something he was expecting to produce, although it got rave reviews from political operatives and TV reviewers.
“My sister said the same thing a lot of people told me,” Solmonese said in a phone interview Tuesday. “They said they watched more of it (than they would have a traditional convention).”
His sister, who lives with her husband in the home where she and Joe grew up, told him the convention “kept them engaged.”
Which was the point, after all.
Some critics have pointed out that ratings for the convention actually slipped compared to 2016, noting that the event attracted an average nightly television audience of 21.6 million viewers, down roughly 18 percent from 2016.
Solmonese, however, thinks the convention, which saw ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris officially nominated as the Democratic ticket, reached the people it was supposed to.
At a traditional convention, “you hope for a few inspirational moments,” he said.
This time, more people watched the convention online or on streaming services, Solmonese said. The hope all along, “was to get the right people to see it.”
He pointed out that elections are decided by “a smaller and smaller number of people in a smaller number of states,” and the convention aimed for “the most likely platforms to reach them.”
“We’ll have to see what happens in November,” he said.
For the moment, Solmonese is unwinding at his home on Martha’s Vineyard where he’s now a year-round resident. That comes after living off-and-on for the last year and a half in Milwaukee, where the convention was originally supposed to take place. It was also supposed to draw 50,000 visitors and pump an anticipated $200 million into the local economy.
And up until early March of this year, that is still what he was expecting to oversee.
Even after the coronavirus pandemic hit, there was no one moment convention officials decided to go from a traditional to a virtual convention.
“We had a team of public health experts and we followed the lead of state and city health officials,” Solmonese said.
It gradually became evident that the traditional convention, with 5,700 delegates thronging a packed convention floor, was not going to be possible.
“The first thing we did was to change the date by pushing it back five weeks, then we found out we could not have as many people as historically we do,” Solmonese recalled. “Then the protocols told us we could only have 1,000 people, and then the public health authorities reduced that.”
Eventually, he had to break the news to all those enthusiastic delegates.
“They take it seriously,” Solmonese said. “These are people who worked long and hard (for their party). It was very disappointing to tell them to stay home.”
So was telling the people of Milwaukee that their long-planned moment in the national spotlight was not going to happen.
Instead, convention organizers came up a way to spread that attention around.
The traditional roll call vote for the nominations — where delegates would get to make a little home-state pitch from the convention floor before announcing how many votes the candidate would get — would not be possible this time.
“Initially, I had discussed with the Biden camp how to expand the roll call to different states,” Solmonense said.
Then Rod O’Connor of his staff suggested giving each state a virtual moment in the limelight.
“I though we could do all 50 states live,” Solmonese said with a chuckle.
But wiser, or at least more tech-savvy, heads prevailed. Some of the segments were live and others were prerecorded.
“We reached out to state party leadership to find iconic people and locations,” he said.
It proved to be one of the most popular parts of the convention, particularly the offering of the Rhode Island delegation, which introduced itself as “the calamari comeback state.” It featured a chef from an Ocean State seafood restaurant proffering a plate of crispy fried squid, a local delicacy.
Having made some convention history, Solmonese is not certain if that’s also what’s to come.
“It remains to be seen what future conventions will look like,” he said, “until we come out on the other side of this pandemic.”
“What we preserved “in the virtual segments),” Solmonese said, “was what makes America so great, the diversity of America. People really saw the richness of America.”
He demurred on offering a critique of the rival party’s convention, which opened Monday with the renomination of President Donald Trump as the Republicans’ standard bearer.
Solmonese does believe, however, that the GOP is “probably regretting they did not acknowledge sooner that they would be doing a virtual convention like ours.”
The Democratic National Convention was the culmination of a varied political career for Solmonese. At different times, he’s headed the Human Rights Campaign of the United States, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the country, and its affiliate, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. He’s the former CEO of EMILY’s List, dedicated to electing pro-choice women to office, has worked for several political campaigns and in government, and was partner in a Washington-based consulting firm.
But he said running for office is not for him.
“I’ve always been drawn to public service and advocacy,” he said, going back to his days working as an aide to Dukakis.
Now he said he is not sure what’s next.
“I’m going to spend a good long time at Chilmark,” he said, referring to his new hometown on Martha’s Vineyard.
