Officials in Attleboro and North Attleboro are happy — if a bit surprised — their communities will be among the more than 100 cities and towns around the state getting free COVID-19 tests in the coming days.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the 2.1 million over-the-counter, at-home rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs will be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. Those communities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.
“I am very pleased and thankful the governor and his administration made Attleboro a recipient,” Mayor Paul Heroux of Attleboro said Monday. According to Heroux, tests should be available this week, with city workers due to get one before the holidays.
Anne Marie Fleming, North Attleboro’s public health nurse, says she’s already had some “preliminary discussions” on distributing the tests. The news on Monday “came as a very pleasant surprise.” She said there’s a need for “more test kits to be out there and affordable. These will definitely be of assistance.”
While the news caught officials somewhat unexpectedly — Heroux said he learned of the governor’s plan when questioned by a television reporter — some details had emerged by Monday evening.
Heroux, in a text message, said the city housing authority will be taking some tests for its residents, as will the council on aging for senior citizens. Schools will be getting the kits, too. “And then we will be distributing the rest though us.”
Fleming said it wasn’t certain how many tests North Attleboro would be getting. “We are expecting further direction from the town,” she said.
The tests will be available for distribution by each municipality, and can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory, Baker’s office said.
“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings,” the governor said in a statement.
Baker said his administration is also finalizing plans to allow municipalities and other public entities to directly purchase tests from manufacturers at fixed, state-negotiated prices.
Rapid antigen test kits are also readily available for purchase from local pharmacies or online.
It was a different situation a year ago. Heroux pointed out Monday that Attleboro “was a big black spot for testing,” earlier in the pandemic.
In a story just before last Christmas, the mayor complained of a lack of testing sites in the city.
“The state needs to quickly revisit the placement of its testing sites and distribute them in a more equitable way,” he said. “We’re in a bad way.”
On Monday, he said he realizes that “the governor had limited resources to spread around. I appreciate he heard our concerns.”
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
