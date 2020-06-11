Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools have postponed their graduation ceremonies set for this afternoon due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms late in the day.
The ceremonies will take place at the school campuses on Friday instead, Attleboro's at 5 p.m. and North's at 4 p.m. The announcements were emailed to parents or posted on the schools' websites early today.
Both schools had planned drive-up versions of graduations to distribute diplomas without the traditional gathering and processions due to the state's ban on large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. North Attleboro is planning a more formal ceremony next month when the guidelines for gatherings are to be loosened.
