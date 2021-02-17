ATTLEBORO -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced a plan Wednesday to “streamline” coronavirus vaccinations by removing them from the hands of most local health departments.
As a result, most municipal vaccinations will stop as of March 1 except for those people due to get a second dose or those in cities which were deemed exceptions to the policy.
The move sparked anger among city officials, including Mayor Paul Heroux.
“Every citizen should be outraged with what the governor’s administration is doing…,” Heroux said in comments emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “This is a slap in the face to our health department in Attleboro (and) to health departments and boards of health everywhere.... to take this effort away from the local vaccinators is a statement from the state administration that they think they can do a better job than the local efforts. We emphatically disagree.”
All but 20 Massachusetts cities, selected by the state’s Department of Public Health, are affected by the new rules.
Those cities are thought to have the greatest coronavirus “burden” and are home to a greater number of “non-white residents" who are believed to be more at risk from the disease, officials said.
Mass vaccination sites like the one at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, run by private health care companies such as CIC Health and pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens, will be administering the bulk of the shots.
Attleboro Health Agent Jessica Horsman said she was “shocked and disappointed” to hear the news, especially after the state asked local health departments "to commit" to administering the shots through all three phases of the vaccination plan back in December.
Vaccinations are expected to continue through the summer.
“We have been prepared to do our part in vaccinating the community,” she said.
So far, Attleboro’s health department has administered 550 first or second doses to 438 individuals, according to Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien.
The city's clinics at LaSalette Shrine have been underway since Jan. 12 and provide an online signup system.
“Countless hours” have been dedicated to the effort, Horsman said.
“It’s a tough day for local public health,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Never did we anticipate that a much-needed vaccine would be both privatized and regionalized.”
Seniors will suffer as a result, she said.
“This will significantly hurt our elder population,” Horsman said. “We have over 500 people 75 + waiting for vaccines who do not want to travel to a mass vaccination site. At the end of the day our most vulnerable population may end up going without over this decision.”
According to DPH, 51 percent of the state's seniors 75 and older have been vaccinated.
Currently, Massachusetts is in Phase Two of its vaccination plan.
A press release from the governor claimed the new rules will improve administration of the vaccine.
“This streamlined distribution plan will increase vaccine access ... throughput vaccination locations such as mass vaccination sites or regional sites and at pharmacy sites,” it said. “In addition to increasing efficiency in administering the vaccine, the Commonwealth will ensure that the program is equitable and meets the needs of communities that have been the most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
According to the governor, the 20 communities selected by DPH “have had the greatest COVID burden and have the greatest percentage of non-white residents,” which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said appear to be at greater risk of infection and death.
Along with the new rules, Baker announced that individuals ages 65 and over and those 16 and over who have two or more specified medical conditions can also book appointments for vaccinations starting Thursday.
Those conditions are listed at www.mass.gov/covidvaccine, where appointments can be booked as well.
Fall River and New Bedford in southern Bristol County and Brockton in Plymouth County are in the group of 20 cities allowed to administer the vaccine.
But neither Attleboro nor Taunton, located in northern Bristol County, are among the 20.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro added his voice to those critical of Baker’s plan.
“It’s horrible,” he said in a telephone interview. “They (health department workers) are trained for this. It isn’t like it’s a burden.”
Hawkins said he has heard only good things about the city's vaccination clinics, which are held on Fridays.
The state, which gets about 110,000 doses a week from the federal government, has been doling out as many as 100 doses a week to local communities, including Attleboro.
About 70,000 doses go to the four mass vaccination sites including Gillette Stadium.
Other doses go to the pharmacies involved in the program.
All told, Attleboro has had 3,332 cases of the disease, roughly 7 percent of the city's population, and suffered 103 deaths.
The city has been in the state’s coronavirus red zone, indicating the highest infection rate, for 13 consecutive weeks.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area has recorded 12,466 cases of the virus and 241 deaths.
Local health departments will get enough second doses to fully vaccinate those who have gotten first doses, the governor said.
About 70,000 new appointment slots will open up Thursday, but there are almost 1 million people eligible to fill them with the expansion of Phase Two to those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.
“Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it could take more than a month for all eligible individuals to secure an available appointment, unless federal supply significantly increases,” a press release from Baker's office said.
Meanwhile local boards of health will be asked to “focus efforts around outreach to vulnerable, hard to reach populations,” instead of inoculating them.
The aim will be to help them arrange vaccinations.
Local communities can form regional vaccination sites if they meet a number of state requirements, including creating a capacity to inoculate at least 750 people per day five days a week and to serve an “unmet need geographically as identified by the Department of Public Health.”
Heroux said cities like Attleboro are being ignored as they were when Stop the Spread coronavirus testing sites were deployed around the state.
“It further shows that the governor’s administration is out of touch and was not listening when we complained about there being a testing desert in this area, and other areas throughout the state,” Heroux said. “By doubling down and insisting on ignoring the advice of the people on the ground, the state is going to continue to not only have black spots in testing but now in vaccination efforts.”
