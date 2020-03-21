ATTLEBORO — A city councilor and school board member are working together to bring the latest coronavirus information from city and state officials to city residents.
Councilor Todd Kobus and school board chairman Steve Withers, both from Ward 3, are connecting electronically through a conferencing software known as Zoom to talk to officials such as Mayor Paul Heroux, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
The next session is slated for 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
It will be streamed live on DoubleACS and Facebook.
There have already been two sessions. The last one had more than 700 views.
Kobus said the goal is to make himself, Withers and other officials available and to present as much information as they can in a time of uncertainty.
“We wanted to show that we are accessible and show that government representatives are taking the coronavirus situation seriously and working hard on behalf of those we represent,” Kobus said in an email to The Sun Chronicle on Friday. “And, we wanted to do so in a casual, relaxed environment to encourage people not to panic or overreact.”
U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III and councilor Diana Holmes are tentatively scheduled for the Sunday presentation along with Hawkins and Feeney.
Meanwhile, the council, which canceled last week’s meeting, has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The expectation is that public hearings will be continued without testimony.
Social distancing will be practiced in terms of seating.
Kobus said the city council could use Zoom technology in the future to conduct meetings if the coronavirus threat continues.
“I’ll continue to work with (city council) president (Mark) Cooper and the city to help with the technical aspects of that as best I can,” Kobus said.
