ATTLEBORO — With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, officials want to see more masks around the city.
“As of right now, we are under advisory only for masks,” Health Agent Jessica Horsman said. “The Attleboro Health Department highly recommends all individuals wear masks while in public indoor settings.”
The city is seeing an increase in virus cases as many municipalities are.
For August, Attleboro had 16 confirmed cases and six probable ones. For July, it was 57 and 16; and for June, 8 and 3.
For all of this year, the city has reported 2,203 confirmed and probable cases, and 4,911 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began in 2020.
“Attleboro’s numbers are aligning with nationwide and state trends and there is an uptick of cases since the third week of July,” Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas, and Bristol County is one of them in Massachusetts.
City officials recently met to discuss the situation.
O’Brien, Horsman and Health Officer Dr. Christopher Quinn met got together with Mayor Paul Heroux to review the CDC’s recommendation on wearing masks.
“We discussed if we need to reimpose a mask mandate. We decided we do not need to at this time based on the numbers here in Attleboro,” Heroux said. “If the numbers continue to trend upwards, I suspect I will be reimposing a mask mandate for city government buildings.”
“It is especially troublesome that RI’s numbers are as high as they are. That is likely going to spill over to Attleboro,” Heroux added.
The mayor said only the Council on Aging/senior center is requiring masks for employees and visitors because the elderly are a vulnerable population.
“The COA called and asked my permission to allow for a mask mandate and I approved that request,” Heroux said. “I am monitoring the numbers in Attleboro and we will impose a mask mandate if the numbers show it is needed in city government buildings. I will only do this in consultation with the city health officer, health agent, and city nurse.”
City officials are also promoting vaccinations.
“I encourage anyone who has not gotten the vaccine to get the vaccine. It has proven to be helpful in reducing the spread and the effects of the virus to people who have gotten the vaccine,” Heroux said. “I am concerned about the low numbers of people who are not getting the vaccine. Misinformation causing concern and fear of the vaccine is keeping people from getting vaccinated.”
There have been cases where fully vaccinated people have come down with the highly contagious delta variant, including a cluster in Provincetown that prompted the CDC most recent mask guidance.
Health officials say the vaccines prevent serious cases of the virus.
