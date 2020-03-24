ATTLEBORO — In an effort to help promote local small businesses and restaurants, a city photographer is heading out on a project to document these history-making days of the coronavirus.
Jenee Cook, who operates a photography studio on South Main Street, is joining the #thefrontstepsproject.
Cook, 38, following in the footsteps of another photographer, is going to local homes to take photos of families on their front steps, from 10- to 20-feet away with a long lens.
“I’m not going to be in their air or space or whatever,” Cook said, adding that there will be no physical contact.
She's not charging for the photos.
The only thing participants have to do is to post their #thefrontstepsproject photo on social media with an uplifting message to their neighbors.
They also have to make a donation or purchase from a local business or restaurant or buy an online gift card.
“It really is going to document history,” Cook said. “This is the time of quarantine we will tell our grandchildren about.”
Cook has been a professional photographer for seven years and opened a studio at 1182 South Main St. in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.