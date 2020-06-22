ATTLEBORO — The good news with summer heat ramping up and the coronavirus ramping down is that two city pools will be open on July 8.
However, the virus has caused the city to keep its third pool at Twin Village closed and to impose restrictions on the others.
The Briggs Playground Pool on the East Side and the state-owned but city-run Spatcher Pool on North Avenue are those that will open, Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said.
Walsh said it would be too expensive to open all three because four additional people for each pool need to be hired to implement safety measures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The WWII Memorial Pool in North Attleboro is scheduled to open July 1.
While the numbers of deaths and cases have been dropping dramatically over the last seven weeks, caution is still needed, state officials said.
In The Sun Chronicle area, the virus has killed more than 130 people, mostly elderly, and sickened nearly 1,800.
“We do not feel we can safely operate all three pools due to protocol requirements, staffing and financial constraints,” Walsh told Mayor Paul Heroux in a letter outlining his pool plan for the summer. “The logic for opening Briggs and Spatcher was based on historical usage, location and capacity.”
It was decided to close Twin Village Pool on South Main Street because it’s the least used of the three pools and Briggs and Spatcher can hold more swimmers.
In addition, Briggs is a neighborhood pool to which many of its users typically walk.
Under the coronavirus rules promulgated by the state this summer, pools are restricted to just 40 percent of their usual capacity.
For Briggs, which can accommodate 80 people under normal circumstances, only 32 will be allowed in the pool at any one time, Walsh said.
Meanwhile, Spatcher which has a capacity of 300 but will be limited to 120.
This year Briggs Pool will be restricted to city residents and Spatcher will be restricted to state residents, Walsh said.
The four additional workers hired for each pool will check people in and out and take names, phone numbers and addresses for contact tracing if an outbreak of the virus occurs.
They will ask routine health questions of visitors before they enter, explain the rules, enforce social distancing and clean frequently touched surfaces.
Walsh noted that admission fees have been lowered this year because the season is shorter and the number of people who can use the pools at any one time is restricted.
“It’s not going to be your typical summer venue,” he said. “It will be more like a cooling station. We’re going to have to rotate people in and out of the pools.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there’s no evidence that coronanvirus is spread through water.
The pools will close on Aug. 21.
