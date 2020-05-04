ATTLEBORO — The city’s conservation commission, planning board, and zoning board will resume meetings this month, but they won’t be in person.
All meetings will be virtual on the Zoom platform because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s director of planning and development, Gary Ayrassian, announced the news Monday.
Meetings in June and the “foreseeable future" will be virtual as well, he said.
The city council has already held two virtual meetings via Zoom.
Members of the public who have business before any of the boards or who have any other interest in the proceedings can go to the boards’ links on the city’s website, cityofattleboro.us, to view the agendas as well as instructions on how to watch the meetings or take part.
This month, the planning board is scheduled to meet on May 13, the conservation commission is scheduled for May 20, and the zoning board is scheduled for May 21.
For more information, contact Ayrassian at 508-223-2222 (ext. 3143) or at cityplanner@cityofattleboro.us.
