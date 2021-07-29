ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux said Thursday no new restrictions are on tap in light of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, area and state.
But the city will offer the public guidance published by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention for their consideration.
“We are going to follow the CDC guidance and offer their suggestions as an advisory at this time,” the mayor said in a statement to The Sun Chronicle.
For Attleboro, which is considered an area of “substantial transmission” by the CDC, that means it’s recommended that all, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in indoor public settings.
That applies to the rest of Bristol County as well.
Norfolk County is an area of “moderate transmission” and the recommendation does not apply there.
The CDC recommendations also state that “fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.”
While the opening of school is more than a month away the CDC recommends “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
For all guidance go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.
The new guidance was issued earlier this week as cases locally, statewide and nationwide bumped up substantially.
For the week ending July 29 the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area increased 50 percent, jumping from 44 for the week ending July 22 to 66.
Out of the communities, three were in double digits for new cases with North Attleboro at 16, Norfolk at 12 and Attleboro at 10.
While the increase is substantial after weeks of falling numbers with a low point of six new cases in the week ending July 8, the numbers are nowhere near the increase of 889 cases in the week ending Jan. 14, when the pandemic was at its height.
In addition, with nine of 10 communities reporting, deaths held steady at 294 — where they have been for eight weeks.
The total number of area cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 16,555.
That means that 1.78 percent of coronavirus patients in the area have died from the disease.
The positive test rate for the 10 communities nearly doubled, going from .86 percent to 1.56 percent for the week ending July 29.
The local positive test rate is a little higher than the statewide rate, which is 1.46 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.