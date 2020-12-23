ATTLEBORO — For at least the second time this year, city first responders say they have run into bureaucratic mire at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in regard to getting a test for coronavirus — and the police chief is blasting the health care facility.
The latest episode came after police officers responded last Friday to the hospital to protect doctors, nurses and others from an unruly patient who could not be controlled by the hospital’s security force.
A day later, that patient tested positive for coronavirus and Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the hospital “flat out said no” when he requested coronavirus tests for the four officers who had to deal with the troublesome patient in a small, enclosed space.
City council Vice President Kate Jackson called the hospital out during a council meeting Tuesday after an update on department operations earlier in the day from Heagney.
“Our first responders shouldn’t have to go to Arlington to get tested,” she said, referring to a site to which the police were finally sent.
“It’s reprehensible that the hospital, which relies on our officers, wouldn’t even give them a test,” Jackson said.
The issue arose during a discussion on a council resolution seeking the establishment by the state of a free coronavirus Stop the Spread test site in Attleboro. It would serve the city and surrounding area, which local officials have described as a “testing desert,” as the number of the virus cases goes through the roof.
Meanwhile, Sturdy President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Casey denied the allegation that the hospital refused to test.
He said the hospital urged that police wait 48 hours to decrease the chance of a false negative and he said it was later determined the person with coronavirus was no longer infectious.
“The (police) department was informed that if the officers chose to be tested that we could facilitate testing as needed,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Subsequently, it was determined that the patient in question was beyond the quarantine period and thus was no longer considered infectious and testing was not indicated.”
He said all that was “communicated” to police, but Heagney said that’s not the message he got.
Heagney characterized the hospital’s denials as “spin.”
He said he was first informed by the hospital’s security chief, Bryan Bailey, a day after the incident that the troublesome patient was coronavirus positive. The chief said he was told his officers needed to contact Sturdy Urgent Care for an evaluation and to set up an appointment for a test.
However, when that was done, urgent care officials said “there was no process for that” and the officers had to go through Sturdy’s occupational health department because it was an “injury in the line of duty.”
But Heagney said that process takes at least a week and sometimes longer.
During that time his already short-staffed department would lose those four officers making the thin blue line even thinner.
There are already five officers and dispatchers under quarantine, he said.
The number of officers and dispatchers is limited and if someone does not have a positive test they need be on the job, especially with five out already, he said. “We don’t have the luxury to quarantine officers for two weeks,” Heagney said.
Heagney said he needed his officers tested as soon as the 48-hour waiting period was over and by the time he found out the unruly patient was coronavirus positive, 24 hours had already elapsed.
And then the hospital “flat out said no,” Heagney told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday, adding it was not a surprise.
“We’ve been having extreme difficulty with Sturdy. They have been unwilling to work with us. It’s very disappointing. It’s troubling,” he said.
And Casey’s allegation that the police department was informed the patient was not infectious is untrue, he said.
“That absolutely did not happen, otherwise we wouldn’t have been pushing so hard for tests,” Heagney said.
After being turned down by Sturdy, Heagney said he requested help from the state’s secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Tom Turco, who got his officers immediately into testing sites in Arlington and Milford.
Heagney said the four officers in question were tested on Tuesday out of town.
“He was big help,” Heagney said of Turco.
And since then Mayor Paul Heroux has “stepped up” and arranged to have the city’s first responders tested at ConvenientMD in Plainville, he said.
Heroux said he signed purchase orders for the work on Wednesday cementing the city’s relationship with ConvenientMD.
“It’s a done deal,” he said.
This is not the first time difficulties have emerged with Sturdy.
Something similar happened with the fire department in April.
At the time, Fire Chief Scott Lachance had harsh words for the city’s only hospital and only testing site.
“What we got was the runaround,” Lachance said at the time. “To say they were not accommodating is an understatement.”
Back then, Dr. Brian Patel, chief of Sturdy’s emergency services, said the hospital would change its procedure so first-responders exposed to the virus can get tested faster.
Apparently that did not happen.
Lachance said Wednesday his opinion has not changed. “I have the same problems,” he said. “Sturdy is not a good community partner. It’s very discouraging.”
Like Heagney, Lachance said it has nothing to do with the staff, whom he described as “great.” “It’s the higher ups,” he said.
Heagney said he had to send as many as 15 officers to Arlington and Milford in the last couple of days for tests.
Arlington is 49 miles away and at least a one-hour drive while Milford is about 25 miles away and at least a 30-minute drive.
Casey said he’s working with Heroux to implement changes in the system.
“The mayor has requested that Sturdy provide testing for first responders and we are working with him to finalize a process for that,” he said.
