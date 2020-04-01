ATTLEBORO — After city firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus patient they took to Sturdy Memorial Hospital last week, bureaucratic red tape prevented them from getting tested quickly by the hospital.
In response to the incident, the hospital will change its procedure so first-responders exposed to the virus can get tested faster, Dr. Brian Patel, chief of Sturdy’s emergency services, said Wednesday.
The problem arose last Saturday when Sturdy notified the fire department that a patient firefighters took to the hospital six days earlier tested positive for the virus, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
Lachance said an elderly woman broke her leg in a fall and did not have symptoms of the virus, so the five firefighters did not wear their extra-protective suits.
When the firefighters sought testing at Sturdy after being notified, Lachance said the hospital told him they had to seek their own physicians or one affiliated with Sturdy.
“What we got was the runaround,” Lachance said. “To say they were not accommodating is an understatement.”
In response to the fire chief’s complaints to The Sun Chronicle, Patel said, “We were not by any means trying to be obstructive. Logistically it was taking time to make that happen.”
Hospital staff were following guidelines for testing issued by the state Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said.
Those guidelines require a patient to have symptoms of the highly contagious virus in order to be tested, according to the doctor.
“We’re trying to make more of a streamlined process to make it easier to get them tested should they need it,” Patel said.
Part of that is dropping the requirement for testing approval by a Sturdy-affiliated doctor for first responders who need testing.
“We are doing the best we can for our health care workers,” Patel said, adding that the pandemic has been challenging for everyone.
When told of the planned change in procedure, Lachance said he was hopeful that the hospital can do the testing.
“I will definitely take advantage of it,” Lachance said.
Of the five firefighters exposed last week, one tested positive and is doing well and the others have been cleared, he said.
Three had to seek testing from their own physicians and two received testing at Sturdy’s drive-through testing site in South Attleboro after a two-day wait, Lachance said.
The problem also arose when two city police officers sought testing after being exposed to a potentially infected person, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Wednesday.
The officers received testing at a private facility and are now under quarantine, awaiting the results, he said.
Patel said he could not comment on what happened with the police officers because he was not involved in that situation.
During the current state of emergency, Lachance and Heagney said first responders should not have to go through red tape to get tested.
“We don’t have the luxury of waiting days if we have an exposure,” Lachance said.
The risk for exposure for first responders is high due to the nature of their profession, he said, and spreading the virus is a concern because they work in close quarters.
The chiefs said they also cannot afford to quarantine entire shifts of police officers or firefighters after a possible exposure.
“We can’t have anarchy in the streets. If I have to quarantine 75 people in the police department we won’t have a police department,” Heagney said.
“Crime doesn’t stop because of a pandemic,” Heagney said, adding break-in and domestic abuse calls have risen since the crisis began last month.
“When people call 911,” Heagney said, “people still expect a cruiser and a police officer to arrive at their house.”
The crisis has hit some police departments hard. Springfield has had to rely on help from state police to patrol and respond to calls.
Lachance said he does not want to be faced with a decision to close a fire station because he doesn’t have enough firefighters to staff it.
“It shouldn’t be this difficult to get tested under a state of emergency,” Lachance said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.