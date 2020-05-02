ATTLEBORO — A city police officer is home recovering from coronavirus, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Friday.
The officer tested positive about 2 1/2 weeks ago and tested positive again after the 14-day quarantine period, the chief said.
“He’s feeling a lot better,” Heagney said of the officer.
Tests were offered to others who were working with the officer. One officer who took the test was negative for the virus, according to the police chief.
Other officers have been tested previously when it was thought they may have been exposed but they tested negative, Heagney said.
Police stations throughout the area have been closed to the public for over a month since the state of emergency was declared because of the virus.
Officers have changed their procedures in dealing with the public, wearing gloves and masks, and cruisers are washed frequently.
Roll call, the routine meeting among officers prior to the start of their shifts, is held outside with officers practicing social distancing or not held at all, according to area chiefs.
Last month, two Foxboro police officers tested positive for the virus but have since returned to duty. They did not require hospitalization, Police Chief Michael Grace said Friday.
The police department has followed the guidelines of the state Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have taken all precautions for the health and safety of our officers, our staff and the community,” Grace said.
