ATTLEBORO -- Denied a formal swearing-in ceremony due to the pandemic, a dozen city police officers were officially sworn in and three others were promoted in rank Wednesday.
During a ceremony outside the police station, the officers were sworn in by Mayor Paul Heroux in front of family members, friends and colleagues.
The new officers were hired immediately before or during the COVID-19 pandemic and could not have a formal swearing in ceremony due to health restrictions at the time, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The new officers fill positions created by promotions and retirements and bring the department to 86 officers, Cook said.
Three were promoted.
Sgt. Stephen Graney, an 18-year veteran of the department, was promoted to lieutenant. Hired in 2003, Graney has served as a patrol officer, detective and court prosecutor.
He was promoted to sergeant in June 2016 and most recently served as a patrol supervisor on the day shift. He will now serve as the shift commander of the day shift, Cook said.
Detective Thomas Brillon and Officer Kevin Sellers were promoted to sergeant.
Brillon, a 10-year veteran of the department, was hired as a dispatcher in 2011 before becoming a patrol officer two years later.
He has been assigned to the detective division for the last two years and will now serve as a patrol supervisor on the 4 p.m. to midnight shift, Cook said.
Sellers began his police career as a Norton police reserve officer before being hired by the city police department in January 2017, Cook said.
He most recently served as a patrol officer on the day shift and will now serve as a patrol supervisor on the day shift, Cook said.
The new officers are Matthew Chadbourne, Eric Hohlfeld, Alexander Hubbell, Matthew McCarthy, Artem Nikolayenko, Ben McAndrews, Rachel Ware, Shawn Reardon, Pedro Mendes, Armani Colon, Lindsey Bray and Nathan Gale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.